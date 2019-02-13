Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ratha Sapthami: Sunrays touch feet of Malayappa 

The first rays of Sun touched the holy feet, chest and forehead of Sri Suryanarayana Murthy, at around 6.57 a.m on Tuesday, the Ratha Sapthami day, in Tirumala.

TIRUPATI:  The first rays of Sun touched the holy feet, chest and forehead of Sri Suryanarayana Murthy, at around 6.57 a.m on Tuesday, the Ratha Sapthami day, in Tirumala.The Surya Vahana procession began at 5.30 a.m and glided swiftly across the Four Mada Streets. All the 175 galleries were almost jam-packed by 5 a.m. itself. About 2,000 Sevaks were deployed at Four Mada Streets to provide ‘Anna Prasadam’, drinking water and to manage pilgrim rush during the procession of vahanams. About 1,000 scouts and guides were also pressed into service to streamline the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Sri Malayappa Swamy took celestial ride on seven vahanams during the with ‘Chakra Snanam’ being held between 2 and 3 p.m. The morning vahanams, included Surya Prabha between 5.30 and 8 a.m, Chinna Sesha between 9 and 10 a.m, Garuda Vahanam between 11a.m. and 12 noon and Hanumantha Vahanam between 1 and 2 p.m. passed through the Four Mada Streets.  

The evening vahana sevas commenced with Kalpavriksha between 4 and 5 p.m., Sarvabhupala between 6 and 7 p.m and concluded with Chandra Prabha Vahanam between 8 and 9 p.m.Each Mada Street was monitored by a senior officer, staff deputed to ensure hassle-free arrangements to pilgrims. The arrangements were reviewed by TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal.

