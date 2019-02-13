Home States Andhra Pradesh

SSC exams from March 18 to April 2 in Andhra Pradesh, over six lakh to appear, Inter from Feb 27

A total of 6,21,623 regular students will appear for SSC examinations scheduled to be held from March 18 to April 2.

Published: 13th February 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A total of 6,21,623 regular students will appear for SSC examinations scheduled to be held from March 18 to April 2. HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that all the arrangements were in place for the smooth conduct of the SSC. 

A total of 1,070 OSSC students and 11,300 private students (once failed) will appear for the exams. He said 2,838 examination centres were set up, out of which 2,838 are of government management and 433 private management. The examinations will be inspected by 150 flying squads. The Education department has identified 100 sensitive centres where CC cameras will be installed. The results will be declared on April 29. 

10,17,600 for Inter exam
Timetable for the Intermediate public examinations has been released by the HRD Minister. The examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon from February 27 to March 18.  A total of 10,17,600 candidates will appear for the first and second year Intermediate examinations. Among the total, 5,07,302 are from first year and 5,10,298 are from the second year Intermediate. There are 1,430  examination centres. The minister said that the results would be announced on April 12. ]

CETs from April 19
Various common entrance tests will be conducted from April 19 to May 15. This year, the common entrance test of Engineering, Agricultural EAMCET will be conducted by JNTU Kakinada. APEAMCET (Engineering) will be conducted from April 20-22 and agriculture  on April 24. APECET will be held on April 19, APICET will be held from May 26, APPGECET will be from May 1 to 4, APEDCET will be on  May 6, APLAWCET will be conducted on May 6 by SKU Anatapuram and APPECET will be from May 8 to 15. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SSC Intermidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao Andhra HRD Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp