SSC exams from March 18 to April 2 in Andhra Pradesh, over six lakh to appear, Inter from Feb 27

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A total of 6,21,623 regular students will appear for SSC examinations scheduled to be held from March 18 to April 2. HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that all the arrangements were in place for the smooth conduct of the SSC.

A total of 1,070 OSSC students and 11,300 private students (once failed) will appear for the exams. He said 2,838 examination centres were set up, out of which 2,838 are of government management and 433 private management. The examinations will be inspected by 150 flying squads. The Education department has identified 100 sensitive centres where CC cameras will be installed. The results will be declared on April 29.

10,17,600 for Inter exam

Timetable for the Intermediate public examinations has been released by the HRD Minister. The examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon from February 27 to March 18. A total of 10,17,600 candidates will appear for the first and second year Intermediate examinations. Among the total, 5,07,302 are from first year and 5,10,298 are from the second year Intermediate. There are 1,430 examination centres. The minister said that the results would be announced on April 12. ]

CETs from April 19

Various common entrance tests will be conducted from April 19 to May 15. This year, the common entrance test of Engineering, Agricultural EAMCET will be conducted by JNTU Kakinada. APEAMCET (Engineering) will be conducted from April 20-22 and agriculture on April 24. APECET will be held on April 19, APICET will be held from May 26, APPGECET will be from May 1 to 4, APEDCET will be on May 6, APLAWCET will be conducted on May 6 by SKU Anatapuram and APPECET will be from May 8 to 15.

