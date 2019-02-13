Home States Andhra Pradesh

Suicide bid by FIMS victim  

 The FIMS management collected a total amount of `70 crore from the students during the academic year for admission into the medical college.

Published: 13th February 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  Father of a student of Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences (FIMS), who is fighting for justice, attempted suicide by swallowing sleeping pills during a media conference at the Press Club here on Tuesday.

The man was identified as K Jagan Mohan Reddy and was immediately shifted to hospital.  Addressing a press conference , parents of the students alleged that huge amounts were collected from them by the FIMS. As many as 100 students paid up to `50 lakh each.

 The FIMS management collected a total amount of `70 crore from the students during the academic year for admission into the medical college. They said that out of 100 students, 43 qualified in the NEET and got admissions in the institution. But, FIMS did not bother about the rest of the 57 students, they alleged. 

