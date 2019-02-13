Home States Andhra Pradesh

Values of Gita must in education system: GITAM president M Shri Bharat

Published: 13th February 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 10:59 AM

GITAM president M. Sri Bharat

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: GITAM School of Gandhian Studies, GITAM deemed to be University, Visakhapatnam organised a symposium on ‘Values in Higher Education in the Global Scenario’, on Tuesday. The symposium deliberated on the crucial role of value-based higher education in combating global challenges, which threaten the very existence of humanity. 

Speaking at the meet, GITAM president M. Sri Bharat delt on the number of challenges facing contemporary society and the need of education to address these issues. He challenged teachers and students to awaken the conscience of the civil society and to create a generation of individuals, who would reform themselves and the society around them, rather than shift the blame to others around them. 

Professor Sushil Mittal of James Madison University, Virginia, USA spoke of the Bhagavad Gita as a manual of values, which should be imbibed in the educational system. He focused on dharma and karma, as the right action at the right time, based on the free will of the individual. He also focused on equanimity and selfless action as the foundations of value-based education. A large number of students and faculty attended the symposium that witnessed an active question and answers session. 

