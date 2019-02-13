Yoga and meditation club opened

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A yoga and meditation club was opened for the faculty members and students of the RVR & JC College of Engineering at its campus here on Monday. College secretary Rayapati Gopalakrishna inaugurated the club. Speaking on the occasion, he exhorted the faculty members and students to practice yoga and meditation for sound health.

College principal Dr.Kota Srinivas said that yoga and meditation help relieve stress and anxiety. Yoga guru P Ramakrishna demonstrated yoga asanas, while students practised them. College president Dr.Rayapati Srinivas, treasurer Dr.K Krishna Prasad, Registrar Dr. MV Srinivas, faculty members and students were present during the inauguration ceremony.