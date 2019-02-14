Amanchi quits TDP, to join YSRC soon 

VIJAYAWADA/ONGOLE: Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan on Wednesday resigned from the TDP and announced his decision to join YSRC. He called on YSRC chief Jagan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Amanchi is likely to join the YSRC when Jagan will hold his ‘Samara Shankaravam’ in Ongole later this month. The MLA said there is no alternative other than Jagan in the State.
