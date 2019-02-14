Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chain snatcher arrested in Guntur; jewellery worth Rs 37 lakh recovered

Gopi was arrested in Padavadlapudi of Mangalagiri mandal on Wednesday.

Published: 14th February 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur police have arrested a man involved in 25 chain snatching cases and recovered from him 1.37 kg of gold jewelry worth Rs 37 lakh. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said the accused Pothineni Gopi, of Vejendla village in Chebrolu mandal who worked as a construction worker, learnt snatching chains through television programmes.

The SP said Gopi, who committed robberies with a helmet on and a handkerchief tied to his face to save him self from getting identified, snatched a gold chain for the first time from one D Venkata Vysantavi in Mangalagiri on April 4, 2018. Other similar cases were registered at Pedakakani, Guntur and other areas of the district. He was also addicted to vices such as cockfights and gambling.

A special team consisting of Additional SP S Raghava, Mangalagiri DSP G Rama Krishna, CI Ravi Babu and CCS sub-inspectors Sk Abdul Kareem and Suresh Babu was formed who took help of numerous CCTV footage to nab the culprit. Gopi was arrested in Padavadlapudi of Mangalagiri mandal on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp