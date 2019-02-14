Container with Rs 4.80 crore worth mobiles hijacked, robbed 

By Express News Service

NELLORE: In a filmi-style robbery, a gang of suspected inter-state robbers chased, intercepted and hijacked a container carrying a consignment of mobile phones and robbed Rs 4.80 crore worth mobile phones near Dagadarthi on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway 16 late last night. The incident came to light after the driver of the container lodged a complaint with the police.

According to police, the container bearing registration number DL1 M6297 was carrying a load of mobile phones from the SriCity manufacturing SEZ at Tada in Nellore district to Kolkata. When the container reached near Dagardarthi mandal on the National Highway, unidentified persons who followed the vehicle in a car and a lorry intercepted and stopped the container. They threatened, attacked and later pushed the driver out of the vehicle and hijacked the container.

The gang later shifted the mobile phones to another vehicle and left the container at a Dhaba in Gowravam. The driver of the container, who woke up after a few minutes, identified the truck with the help of other passing drivers and informed the incident to mobile phone company management and lodged a complaint with the police.