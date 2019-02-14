Home States Andhra Pradesh

Inter-state gang steals mobiles worth Rs 4.8 crore 

According to police, the container truck bearing registration number DL1 M6297 was transporting mobile phones from a manufacturing unit in Sri City at Tada to Kolkata.

Published: 14th February 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A suspected inter-state robber gang stole mobile phones worth Rs 4.8 crore after hijacking a container truck near Dagadarthi on National Highway 16 on Tuesday night. The incident came to light after the driver of the container truck lodged a complaint with police.

According to police, the container truck bearing registration number DL1 M6297 was transporting mobile phones from a manufacturing unit in Sri City at Tada to Kolkata. When the truck reached Dagadarthi mandal, the gang members who followed the vehicle in a car and a lorry, intercepted it. After attacking the driver, they pushed him out of the vehicle and hijacked the truck. The gang later loaded the consignment of mobile phones into another vehicle. After abandoning the truck at a dhaba in Gowravaram, the gang left with the consignment of mobile phones. The driver who found the truck at the dhaba later, with the help of some other drivers, approached Dagadarthi police and lodged a complaint.

The mobile manufacturing unit was also informed about the theft of the consignment. SI Ankamma, who registered a case, said a manhunt was launched to nab the gang. The CCTV footage at toll plazas on the national highway is being analysed to track down the vehicles used by the gang. The truck driver is also being questioned to ascertain the veracity of his claims. The mobile manufacturing unit has also been contacted to get details of consignment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp