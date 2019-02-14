Inter-state gang steals mobiles worth Rs 4.8 crore 

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A suspected inter-state robber gang stole mobile phones worth Rs 4.8 crore after hijacking a container truck near Dagadarthi on National Highway 16 on Tuesday night. The incident came to light after the driver of the container truck lodged a complaint with police.

According to police, the container truck bearing registration number DL1 M6297 was transporting mobile phones from a manufacturing unit in Sri City at Tada to Kolkata. When the truck reached Dagadarthi mandal, the gang members who followed the vehicle in a car and a lorry, intercepted it. After attacking the driver, they pushed him out of the vehicle and hijacked the truck. The gang later loaded the consignment of mobile phones into another vehicle. After abandoning the truck at a dhaba in Gowravaram, the gang left with the consignment of mobile phones. The driver who found the truck at the dhaba later, with the help of some other drivers, approached Dagadarthi police and lodged a complaint.

The mobile manufacturing unit was also informed about the theft of the consignment. SI Ankamma, who registered a case, said a manhunt was launched to nab the gang. The CCTV footage at toll plazas on the national highway is being analysed to track down the vehicles used by the gang. The truck driver is also being questioned to ascertain the veracity of his claims. The mobile manufacturing unit has also been contacted to get details of consignment.