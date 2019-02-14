Locked House Monitoring System App helps avert bank robbery

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A bank robbery was averted due to the installation of Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) App at Bangarupalem in Chittoor district late on Tuesday night. Alerted by the app, police and locals rushed to the bank, but the intruders managed to escape.

The attempt to rob the bank was made at the State Bank of India Bangarupalem branch. According to police, at least three persons were involved in the attempt. Three of them, who were seen in CCTV footage, scaled over the 4.5-feet compound wall from the rear side of the bank around 12.30 am. They then climbed a car which was parked near the ventilator on the back side of the bank and cut the iron rods with a gas cutter and entered inside the bank. The bank, however, was covered with LHMS App and it alerted the command control centre and also the local police who are on patrol duty. The five-member patrolling party with police and local youth rushed to the bank, but the intruders too got wind of the approaching police and fled the premises.

Police suspect that some members of the gang might have stayed outside the bank to keep guard and alerted the others inside the bank on sighting the cops. Police suspect the gang, numbering around five, are from North India and might had planned the robbery well in advance.

Bangarupalem sub-inspector V Ramakrishnaiah said the CCTVs caught movement of robbers. They could not lay their hands on any valuables or cash, he added. The police have collected a CCTV footage of one week to find out if the intruders conducted recce of the bank. The police are also verifying CCTV footage from surveillance cameras installed in various parts of the town as part of investigation.

