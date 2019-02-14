Mangalagiri cops botch up probe?

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The cold-blooded murder of A Jyothi (23) at Navuluru in Mangalagiri police limits on Monday, took a new turn on Wednesday with police negligence in the investigation of the case coming to light. The police allegedly failed to collect the blood-stained clothes of Jyothi after post-mortem on her body. The relatives of the victim took the matter into their hands and exhumed the body on Wednesday, collected the clothes and handed them over to the police.

According to sources, police while handing over the body to the family members, asked them to bring back the clothes of the victim for investigation purpose. The family members, however, buried the body as per their tradition without removing the clothes. On Wednesday, Jyothi’s family alleged that the police approached them and sought their help in exhuming the body so that they could take the clothes.

Mangalagiri Rural CI P Balaji refuted the allegation and said they would take action against those spreading such rumours on social media.Jyothi’s relatives staged a protest at the Mangalagiri rural police station in the evening demanding immediate arrest of the culprits behind Jyothi’s murder. DSP G Ramakrishna said that he had submitted a report against CI Balaji for negligence in investigation of the murder. Meanwhile, the police reportedly nabbed one suspect in the case.