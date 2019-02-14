Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu lays foundation stone for Vykunthapuram Barrage in Guntur

The Pulichintala project has been constructed 62 km away from the upcoming barrage and 12 km away from Prakasam Barrage.

Published: 14th February 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Vykunthapuram project site on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for Vykunthapuram Barrage to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,129 crore on Krishan river, at Vykunthapuram of Guntur district on Wednesday. The barrage will have capacity to store 10 tmc feet.   

Addressing the gathering, the CM said, “Laying of foundation for Vykunthapuram Barrage marks another historic day as on this very day in 1954 the then CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu had laid the foundation for Prakasam Barrage.  Inspired by the linking of Krishna and Godavari rivers, the government has started a ‘Maha Sangamam’ to link all rivers in the State.”

The Pulichintala project has been constructed 62 km away from the upcoming barrage and 12 km away from Prakasam Barrage. The construction of the new barrage would increase the storage capacity of the area between these barrages. Further, he directed the officials concerned to complete the construction of the barrage on time. “The government is giving top priority to the interlinking of Vamsadhara, Nagavali, Godavari, Krishna and Penna rivers with 140 small rivers to prevent scarcity of drinking and irrigation water in State.” On the occasion, the CM said 65 per cent of the Polavaram work was completed and the project would be ready by 2019 December. Claiming that he worked hard for the welfare and uplift of the needy for the past five years, the Chief Minister urged people to vote him back to power.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not sanctioning funds for the development of Amaravati although farmers welcomed the TDP call and gave up 36,000 acres for the capital construction. The State government was making earnest efforts to resolve the problems being faced by farmers by sanctioning Rs 25,000 per acre to them, whereas the PM was thinking only about a few farmers, he said, adding that the government will also pay Rs 10,000 to each farmer under Annadata-Sukhibhava programme.

CM attacks Modi

The State government was making earnest efforts to resolve the problems being faced by farmers by sanctioning `25,000 per acre to them, whereas the PM was thinking only about a few farmers

N Chandrababu Naidu

