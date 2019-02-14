Operation by Andhra Pradesh forest officials on to capture strayed Leopard

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh forest officials with the help of police, fire services personnel and veterinary doctors are on operation since Thursday morning to capture a Leopard which strayed into Vaddigudem village in Mummadivaram mandal of East Godavari district.

The Leopard was first spotted in the village by a person who ventured out of the house around 5.30 am to attend nature's call. The panicked villager raised an alarm and soon locals started gathering in large numbers. The wild cat initially tried to climb a coconut tree but as it could it. It then entered into the thatched house of a person, Nageswara Rao, who was preparing his morning tea then.

ALSO READ | Leopard sighted on ICRISAT campus in Hyderabad

Shocked Nageswara Rao tried to run out but the Leopard attacked him and another person in the hut. They, however, managed to come out and lock the door from outside.

Soon, police and forest officials reached the village and the officials arranged three layers of nets to catch the Leopard. Veterinary doctors from Visakhapatnam zoological park reached the village by 2 pm.

The doctors climbed atop the thatched house and shot a transquiliser dart at the Leopard but the wild cat managed to remove it from its body as soon as it hit it foiling the attempt to sedate it. Meanwhile, the doctors fell away from the thatched house and the Leopard too made an attempt to come out of the house but officials managed to scare it and go back into the thatched house.

People in thousands have gathered near the house to see a glance of the Leopard and efforts are on still to capture the wild cat.

Meanwhile, officials are suspecting that the Leopard is the same one which had recently strayed into a village in Ravulapalem mandal in the same district and gave a tough time for the forest officials, who tried to capture it, and fled into the nearby forests.