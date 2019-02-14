Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP MP quits party ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, joins YSR Congress

In his resignation letter to TDP supremo and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Srinivasa Rao did not give any reason for leaving the party but said he would continue to serve the people of the state

Published: 14th February 2019 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

TDP chief and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu.

By PTI

AMRAVATI: In yet another jolt to the ruling Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh, its Lok Sabha member from Anakapalli, M Srinivasa Rao, quit the party Thursday evening and joined the opposition YSR Congress.

He also resigned from the MPs post and sent a letter to the effect to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

The MP's resignation comes a day after Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan left the TDP to join the YSR Congress.

In his resignation letter to TDP supremo and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Srinivasa Rao did not give any reason for leaving the party but said he would continue to serve the people of the state and fight for their rights.

Srinivasa Rao has been reportedly sulking over not getting any assurance from the party on fielding him from the Bhimili Assembly constituency in the coming elections.

He was elected to the Assembly from Bhimili when he made his political debut in 2009 as a candidate of the erstwhile Praja Rajyam Party of actor Chiranjeevi.

From 2012 to 2014, he continued as a member of the then ruling Congress in united AP following the Praja Rajyams merger.

In 2014, he joined the TDP and got elected to the Lok Sabha from Anakapalli in Visakhapatnam district.

He set his eyes again on Bhimili, the Assembly segment currently being represented by state HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

