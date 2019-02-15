Bhogapuram greenfield airport will be ready in three years, says Chandrababu Naidu

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu looking at the plan of international greenfield airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu  Naidu has vowed to complete the international greenfield airport at Dibbalapalem village of Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district in three years. 
Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for the airport and several other projects on Thursday, he said that plans were afoot to lay roads from Bhogapuram to Ichchapuram and Visakhapatnam along the sea cost so that tourism in the north coastal districts would get a boost.

The State government has acquired about 2,772 acres at Dibbalapalem and adjacent villages for the construction of the airport at a cost of Rs 2,300 crore.

The proposed airport will house an aviation academy, operation and maintenance wing, spare parts manufacturing unit and resorts. The way is clear for the construction of the airport as clearance from Civil Aviation, Environment & Forests and Defense departments has already been received and the tender process has begun. As many as seven reputed companies are vying to bag the airport contract. “We are also planning a metro rail from Bhogapuram to Visakhapatnam,” he said and expressed confidence that Bhogapuram would witness tremendous development.

Stone laid for Patanjali Food Park

 The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for Gurajada University, proposed to be built in 189 acres, a medical college, Patanjali Food Park, millet processing unit and similar other projects during his visit. Later in the day, Chandrababu Naidu laid stone for the Rs 70,000-crore data centre and industrial park being set up by Adani group in Visakhapatnam. He said the data centre, first 100 percent eco-friendly one in the country, would bring Rs 1 lakh crore worth investments in projects such as cloud computing big data analytics content-baseded companies, artificial intelligence, IOT and cyber security.

He said the city had the potential and scope to emerge as Northern Virginia Beach of the US. The data centre is expected to provide 28,000 direct jobs and 85,000 indirect jobs.Naidu earlier inaugurated the seven-storied Rs 145-crore millennium tower built by APIIC in four acres at Madhurawada. Conduit began its operations in the millennium tower. It will provide 1,600 jobs in the first phase and 4,500 jobs within one year.

Stone laid for new university
New projects launched

  • 2,772 acres acquired at Dibbalapalem for the international airport
  • J2,300 crestimated investment
  • 7 firms in the fray to bag the contract
  • Adani Data Centre in Vizag to generate 28,000 direct jobs
