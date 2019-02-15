Farmer climbs tower to commit suicide

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A farmer climbed a cell tower in an inebriated condition and tried to jump from the tower at Gurajala of Guntur district on Thursday.

According to Gurajala (Urban) Circle Inspector Y Rama Rao, Madasu Ramachandraiah of Gurajala, who was in debt climbed up the cell tower in an inebriated condition and tried to jump to his death.

But the police pacified him and brought him down from the cell tower. Ramachandraiah cultivated crop in two acre of land, but lost everything due to deficit rains. So the people, who loaned him money demanded that he clear his debt immediately.

Unable to clear the loans, he tried to end his life by jumping from the cell tower, but the police reached the spot in time and saved him.