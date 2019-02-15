Home States Andhra Pradesh

Food poisoning hits 28 Bengal students

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In all 28 students of a Teacher Training Centre in West Bengal were admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in the Government Chest Hospital campus, as they suffered from food poisoning, on Thursday. Some of those admitted had stomach ache and were vomiting as well. Sources said that the reason behind could be the food that they had been buying from ‘outside’ and consuming for the last two days.

For record, 76 students from Bengal, came to the city on excursion by train on February 12. They put up at the Rajasthan Palace Hotel, near Gokul theatre the next day. However, on that day they ate food prepared by the cook, who had accompanied the students. Some of the students also had food at the food festival on Beach Road.

And most of the students had been taking ‘outside’ food, since they were travelling in the train from Kolkata. “Consumption of spicy and junk foods continuously has affected some students as they suffered from simple food poisoning. They were given medicines and administered saline,” said K Rambabu, the IDH superintendent.

