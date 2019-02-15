Home States Andhra Pradesh

Re-postmortem conducted on body

Re-postmortem was conducted on the body of A Jyothi (23) on Thursday as per the demand of her family members and relatives.

GUNTUR: Re-postmortem was conducted on the body of A Jyothi (23) on Thursday as per the demand of her family members and relatives. Jyothi and her friend Ch Srinivas were attacked at a secluded place near Navuluru village in Mangalagiri rural police station limits on February 11. Jyothi died on the spot and Srinivas suffered head injuries in the attack. 

When the police reportedly asked her family members to hand over the girl’s blood-stained clothes to them after exhuming the body on Wednesday, they staged a protest and demanded re-postmortem. They also alleged laxity in the conduct of postmortem and case investigation.

A team of forensic doctors from Guntur Government General Hospital conducted the re-postmortem on the girl’s body at the burial ground in Tadepalli in the presence of revenue officials. While the doctors who took four hours to complete the re-postmortem, were leaving the burial ground, the family members and relatives of Jyothi prevented them and demanded that the report be revealed. This led to mild tension at the place for some time. Dr KK Reddy said he would submit the preliminary report within 72 hours. 

4 cops face action for negligence

Four policemen of Mangalagiri rural police station, including a circle inspector and a sub-inspector, faced action for negligence in investigating the murder case. Constables Rama Devi and Venkateswarlu attached to Mangalagiri rural police station were suspended and SI V Babu Rao was sent to Vacancy Reserve for laxity in the case investigation. Guntur SP Ch Vijaya Rao directed DCRB DSP K Harirajendra Babu to investigate the murder case. 

A report against CI P Balaji was also submitted to the top police officials for further action. 
Pedakakani CI Seshagiri was attached to Mangalagiri rural police station till further orders.  DSP Harirajendra Prasad said the culprits would be nabbed soon. 

