Andhra Pradesh to celebrate anniversaries of icons

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to celebrate the birth and death anniversaries of great personalities as State festivals. Birth anniversaries of Ballari Raghava (August 2), Tripuraneni Ramaswamy Chowdary (January 15) and Puttaparthi Narayanacharyulu (March 28) will be celebrated.

Likewise, death anniversaries of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy (February 22), Alluri Seetharama Raju (May 7) and Potti Sreeramulu (December 15) will be observed as State festivals. According to the orders issued on Thursday by Secretary (GAD Political) N Srikanth, the celebrations and observances will take place at the Secretariat and at all government offices. The regular budget will allocate funds for the celebrations.