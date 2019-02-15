Teacher attacks student for coming late, suspended

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A teacher allegedly attacked a student for coming late to school at Guntur on Thursday.

Meda Rajesh, 13, who is studying Class 7 at Sataysai Ideal School at Chowtra Centre of Guntur and got injuries on his shoulders due to the attack by mathematics teacher R Ranga Rao.

After the student went home, riled up Rajesh’s parents filed a complaint with State Commission member for Protection Child Rights department. Member P Padma Latha conducted inquiry about the incident and directed the District Education Department officials to suspend teacher Ranga Rao with immediate effect and take action against the school management.