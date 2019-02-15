VVIT prof gets award for research

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Professor Sangu Ravindra, Electrical and Electronics Engineering department, Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT), has got the Young Scientist Award, said VVIT chairperson Vasireddy Vidyasagar.

The award was announced by International Organization of Scientific Research and Development (IOSRD) at Nambur of Guntur district on Thursday, and Dr Ravindra received it at an international conference organised in Chennai on Tuesday.

Several other awards were also given to people researching further in their fields after obtaining a Doctorate. Four researchers have been selected from across the country and awarded based on their research done on ‘Power Control and Conservation’.