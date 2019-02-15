WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

MUMMIDIVARAM (EAST GODAVARI DIST): People of Vaddigudem in Mummidivaram mandal finally heaved a sigh of relief as a leopard, which strayed into the village and attacked two persons on Thursday was tranquilised and captured by forest officials late in the night after several hours of intense efforts. It was the second incident of a wild cat straying into human habitat in East Godavari district in 10 days.

Efforts by forest officials and the villagers for hours to capture the wild intruder did not yield results. Worried that the leopard would slink away like the one at Ankampalem on February 4, the residents of Vaddigudem made it clear to forest officials that the only option left for them was to kill it. The threats nudged the officials into renewed efforts and they finally shot one tranquiliser after another and succeeded in sedating the big cat late and shifting it to Vizag zoo.

The forest officials believe that the leopard they captured at Vaddigudem and the one that strayed into Ankampalem was the same. Despite efforts by the forest staff to catch the leopard at Ankampalem, it vanished forcing the officials to call off their search operation a couple of days ago.

Leopard strays into hut, three escape its attack

Earlier in the wee hours of Thursday, G Dorababu, a marketing committee member, was strolling in the agriculture fields near his house at Vaddigudem around 5.30 am when he spotted the leopard. He immediately alerted the villagers. As people started gathering at the place, the panicked leopard tried to escape. “The leopard tried to climb a coconut tree. But after reaching mid-way, it could not go further and jumped down,” Dorababu told TNIE.

When the people tried to drive it away, it entered the hut of one Nageswara Rao. Laxmi, one of the inmates, was preparing tea when the wild cat entered the hut. It attacked Nageswara Rao and another inmate Srinivasa Rao. But the trio managed to rush out of crying for help. While doing so, they shut the door of the hut, confining the leopard inside, a villager said. The leopard tried to force its way out of the hut. But the commotion caused by the panic-stricken villagers outside, forced it to stay put inside. Having learnt about the leopard, forest officials, fire service personnel and police rushed to Vaddigudem.

As news spread, thousands of people from nearby villages reached Vaddigudem to see the wild intruder. On being informed, a team of veterinarians from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park from Visakhapatnam reached Vaddigudem with tranquiliser guns. The leopard was still ‘trapped’ in the hut till the team reached Vaddigudem from Vizag around 3 pm. In the meantime, a three-layer barrier was erected around the hut using fishing nets of local fishermen and those of the fire service department to ensure that the leopard gets trapped if it ventures out.

The team of veterinarians went to the top of the hut using ladders and shot the leopard with a tranquiliser dart after making a hole in the roof. But the animal got rid of the tranquiliser dart that hit its front limb within no time. “The tranquiliser dart should be there for at least 15 minutes to sedate the wild animal. The shot went waste,’’ a forest official said. Hit by the dart, the enraged leopard charged towards the team and the panicked staff jumped off the hut. A staffer sustained an injury.

When the leopard tried to come out of the hut, the mob started shouting frantically forcing it to remain inside. As another tranquiliser shot cannot be given within an hour, the veterinarian team waited for another attempt. When the team tried to sedate the animal, it found it hiding beside a wall in the hut. With the daylight fading out, the entire hut was covered with nets to ensure that the leopard remains inside, a forest official said.

DFO Nandan Salaria, who supervised the rescue operation at Ankampalem earlier, said they would release the leopard into the wild after catching it. People residing in the vicinity of the hut were asked to shift to a safer place in the village. The forest, police and fire services personnel are camping in the village. The operation to catch the leopard is still going on when reports last came in.