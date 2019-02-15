Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman ends life over dowry demand 

Etapaka Circle Inspector (CI) Hanish Babu said she was married to Maddiboyina Jampayya of Edullabayyaram of Bhadradri Kottagudem in Telangana two years ago.

Published: 15th February 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 10:24 AM

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A woman committed suicide following demand of more dowry by her husband and in-laws. Maddiboyina Vijayakumari, 23, committed suicide in Etapaka in agency area of East Godavari on late Tuesday night.   

Etapaka Circle Inspector (CI) Hanish Babu said she was married to Maddiboyina Jampayya of Edullabayyaram of Bhadradri Kottagudem in Telangana two years ago. Initially, they were happy, but six months ago Jampayya and her in-laws started harassing her for more dowry. 

Things reached to such an extent that Jampayya dropped Vijaykumari in Etapaka a week ago and told her that she could come back only when she brought more dowry, the CI said.  Relatives claimed that on a few occasions Jampayya threatened Vijayakumari saying, “It’s better that you die, so that I can marry somebody else.” Since then, Babu said, she was depressed and took committee suicide by hanging from a beam. The police have shifted her body to Government Regional hospital at Bhadrachalam to conduct a post-mortem and have filed a case. 

