YSRC’s BC Garjana poster out

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Former MLA Meda Mallikharjuna Reddy and Mayor K Suresh Babu, on Thursday, released wall poster for YSRCP’s BC Garjana programme to be organised in Eluru on February 17. Speaking on the occasion, Mallikharjuna Reddy alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu deceived all sections of people. The people of the State are disenchanted with Chandrababu Naidu-led government and they would not trust him anymore, he said.

“Naidu did not do justice to over 100 TDP MLAs and how would he do justice to the people of the State? He has made the ministers and MLAs dummies and giving importance to his coterie,” Reddy, the former MLA and Whip, slammed. Reddy demanded Chandrababu Naidu to apologise to the people of the State for deceiving them for four-and-a-half years.

He called upon people to make BC Garjana meeting a big success. Mayor Suresh Babu alleged that Chandrababu Naidu-led government done injustice to the BCs. The late Chief Ministers N T Rama Rao and Y S Rajasekhara Reddy did justice to the BCs in the combined AP state.

YSR had given several key portfolios to the BCs when he was the Chief Minister, he recalled. Predicting that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would be voted to power in the ensuing elections, the mayor said that Jagan Reddy would do justice to the BCs. BC leader Challa Rajasekhar and others were present.