Two notorious red sanders smugglers arrested

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The police arrested two notorious red sanders smugglers and seized a car, gold and platinum jewellery, cash and mobile phones from them. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Additional SP B Lakshminarayana (Operations) said that the police arrested Raj Kumar Sharma alias Lala (31), who belongs to Himachal Pradesh, for indulging in illegal transportation of red sanders logs from the district. He is the owner of a transport company.

The ASP said that on February 2, the police conducted a vehicle check at Ankallamma temple, arrested Mariyappa Kumar (42), who belongs to Tamil Nadu and sized 46 red sanders logs from the truck. The police also arrested lorry driver Deepak Sharma (32).

Based on information provided by him, the police arrested Raj Kumar Sharma and another interstate smuggler Marakandam Ramesh (36) at Mudireddypalle village in Mydukur mandal.Ramesh was involved in 16 cases of illegal transportation of red sanders logs in Chittoor district. He has connections with the local red sanders smugglers of Mydukur, Badvel, Vanipenta and Porumamilla. The police seized 26 red sanders logs, a car, a gold chain, three platinum rings, a gold bracelet, 12 mobile phones and `20,000 cash from them.

Meanwhile, in another vehicle check, the police seized an Innova car, arrested nine persons and seized 12 red sanders logs at PP Kunta in Badvel police stations limits, the ASP said.