ACTO found with Rs 6-crore ‘illegal’ assets

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths unearthed Rs 6 crore (open market value) worth of assets from the Assistant Commercial Tax Officer (ACTO) in Kurnool. He was caught taking bribe from a hotel organiser recently.

According to ACB DSP Jayaram Raju, ACB sleuths raided the houses of ACTO at the Commercial Tax Office in Kurnool, P Nagendra Prasad and his relatives at Kurnool, Anantapur, Tirupati and Hyderabad simultaneously on Friday.

A case has been registered against him for owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Kurnool ACB DSP Jayaram Raj said that they had conducted preliminary investigation before raiding the houses of Nagendra Prasad and his relatives in AP and Telangana.

The officials found two houses and two house sites at different places. They also found 772 grams of gold and 2.293 kg of silver and Rs 7.1 lakh cash, the ACB DSP said. They seized all documents and ornaments including three motorbikes, he added.