Big cat scare: Forest department’s readiness in doubt

S Trimurthulu

Express News Service

KAKINADA: Though people of villages abutting Godavari river have heaved a sigh of relief after the leopard which strayed into Vaddigudem in Mummidivaram mandal was captured on Thursday after a nearly 19-hour operation, doubts are raised over the readiness of the forest department to tackle wild animal menace. Villagers said that they were in the grip of fear after the leopard was first spotted in Ankampalem of Atreyapuram mandal in East Godavari district on February 4.

More than 150 personnel of forest and wildlife departments and police of four mandals could not track the leopard after it vanished from Ankampalem.

The forest staff finally caught the leopard when it resurfaced at Vaddigudem, about 40 km from where it was first spotted, that too after 10 days. Though seven special teams were formed by the forest department, they could not track the leopard. The operation was finally called off two days before the leopard was spotted again.

Forest officials suspected that the leopard might have entered East Godavari district from neighbouring West Godavari by crossing the Gouthami river at Ankampalem. They came under sharp criticism from villagers of Ankampalem for failing to catch the leopard though it perched on top of a coconut tree for several hours. “We searched almost all the villages for the leopard before calling off the operation. The leopard might have taken shelter in the swamps in interior island villages where we could not enter. With no human habitation in the island villages, the leopard prowled without getting noticed,’’ DFO Nandini Salaria told TNIE.

The leopard moved nearly 47 km from Atreyapuram to Mummidivaram. But the forest staff could not trace its movement, said a villager.

Leopard shifted to Vizag zoo

Visakhapatnam: The leopard which was captured in Mummidivaram on Thursday, was brought to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park here on Friday. The male leopard aged between 3 and 5 years was still drowsy after being tranquilised. It was kept in the night enclosure. “The animal is active and has no visible injuries. We have been asked to house it for 10 days,” zoo curator Yeshoda Bai told TNIE