Budding archer needs aid to attend IFAA World Archery Competition

Just into ninth year, this child prodigy from Kadapa has won 33 medals in various State and national level archery tournaments.

Published: 16th February 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

PV Sai Srinivas

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: Just into ninth year, this child prodigy from Kadapa has won 33 medals in various State and national level archery tournaments. PV Sai Srinivas is all set to represent India in an international tournament as he has been selected for IFAA World Indoor Archery Competition to be held at Wellington in New Zealand from April 8 to 12.  RK Siddharth Reddy and G Arun Teja are the two other boys selected from Kadapa district for the IFAA competition.

Srinivas, who is studying Class V in a private school in Kadapa, is the son of Gopinath and Keerthi. He developed keen interest in archery after seeing some of his classmates getting training in the sport. He also started taking coaching at Vijaya Archery Academy. He won several medals in various archery tournaments held from February 2016  to December 2018. He has also entered the Asia Book of Records by shooting most number of arrows in 15 minutes.

His father Gopinath who runs an internet centre, can hardly manage the house with his meagre earnings.
“Srinivas has got an opportunity to showcase his talent in the international arena. But we are worried that he may not make it as our financial condition does not allow us to send him abroad,” Gopinath told TNIE.
“We have to procure necessary travel documents and get other clearances before February 20 to send him to the World Indoor Archery Competition. It costs us around `4.5 lakh and we are not in a position to spend such a huge amount,’’ said Gopinath, who is looking for sponsors.

Aid sought

Gopinath has sought financial help from philanthropists and sports lovers to send his son Srinivas to New Zealand. Donations can be sent to the SBI account of Srinivas’ mother B Keerthi, A/c No 62455702738, IFSC Code SBIN 0020948, RTC branch, Kadapa, he said.

