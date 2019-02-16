Home States Andhra Pradesh

Collector suspends five booth level officers for laxity in voter verification

Guntur Collector Kona Sasidhar has suspended five booth level officers (BLOs) for negligence in voter verification.

Published: 16th February 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue officials give a demo of EVMs to public in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Collector Kona Sasidhar has suspended five booth level officers (BLOs) for negligence in voter verification.Based on a complaint by YSRC party that eight double entries were found in the voters’ list of Yadlapadu, Nadendla and Chilakaluripet Assembly constituencies, the Election Commission (EC) had instructed the district administration to probe the matter.

After thorough verification, the collector suspended two panchayat secretaries Sivaiah (Nadendla) and Zareena (Thubadu, Nadendla mandal), Anganwadi workers Prameela (Vunnava, Yadlapadu mandal) and Mariyakumari (Komatinenivaripalem), and village revenue officer Ravi (Komatinenivaripalem, Chilakaluripet constituency).

Meanwhile, voter enrolment drive began in 4,416 polling booths in 17 constituencies from February 15 to 22. The BLOs were instructed to follow the guidelines laid by the EC and keep available with them sufficient copies of Forms 6, 7, 8 and 8A at the booths for changes in the voters’ list. Along with conducting a demo of electronic voting machines and voter-verifiable paper audit trails to public, they were asked to make provisions for drinking water, toilets and ramps for the physically-challenged electors.
The public were urged to click videos of the booths if they saw any violation of the norms and send them to the authorities for appropriate action.

The BLOs, who will be available at the booths from 12 pm to 5 pm in these eight days, can delete a voter from the list only after the person concerned provided them with Form 7, post which a detailed verification will be carried out following the EC guidelines. The public can take assistance from the call centre executives by reaching them on 1950 and also download a smartphone application by the EC.

