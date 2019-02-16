HRD Minister releases District Selection Committee results

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has released District Selection Committee- 2018 results in Rajamahendravaram on Friday. Around 5,05,547 candidates appeared for the examination, which was conducted in two phases.

About 124 online examination centres were set up in the State. Ganta said the DSC results have been released in 110 days, which is a record in the State’s history. He said that the State government through a GO has issued 7,902 teacher posts for which around 6,08,155 candidates applied.

He said the selected candidates shall get appointment orders by May 15 in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The HRD Minister said they will be imparted training from June 1 to 10. Before schools reopen on June 12, the newly-appointed DSC teachers should complete their training, he said.

DSC-2018 toppers