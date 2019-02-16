ICGS Shaunak to return tomorrow

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After 57 days of overseas deployment to Muara (Brunei), Yokohama (Japan), Manila (Philippines) and Singapore, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Shaunak, left Singapore for Port Blair on February 14.

During the last leg of her overseas deployment, the ship stayed at Singapore from February 10 to 14. The ship’s commanding officer, DIG Bibhuti Ranjan called on the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Jawed Ashraf and commander Singapore Police Coast Guard, senior assistant commissioner, Cheang Keng Keong.

Prior to its departure, cross-deck training and joint exercise were also undertaken by the officials of the Coast Guards of both the countries - India and Singapore. ICGS Shaunak is scheduled to reach Port Blair on February 18.