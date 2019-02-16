Home States Andhra Pradesh

In a major setback to YSRC, two leaders resign

It may be recalled that former MLA Vishnuvardhan Reddy shifted his allegiance from the Congress to the YSRC and is keen to contest from Kavali constituency.

Published: 16th February 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE: In a major setback to YSRC in the district, prominent leaders and former legislators of Kavali constituency Katamreddy Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Vonteru Venugopal Reddy have resigned from the party.

It may be recalled that former MLA Vishnuvardhan Reddy shifted his allegiance from the Congress to the YSRC and is keen to contest from Kavali constituency.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy has many supporters in Allur, Bogole and Kavali rural mandal and wields influence among the farming community. In 2014, though he evinced interest in contesting from the constituency, YSRC leaders persuaded him to support Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy for the ticket and assured that he would be given a chance next time. So, he has been anticipating a ticket this time round.

However as the elections draw near, he feels that his chances of getting the ticket fro the party high command are slim. When Vishnuvardhan Reddy met YSRC chief Jagan in Idupulapaya and sought to contest Kavali, he was instead asked to back Pratap Kumar Reddy in exchange to consider his candidature for an MLC seat. Deciding to resign from the party, he announced that he was determined to contest from Kavali segment at all costs. He along with another former legislator Vonteru Venugopal Reddy organised a padayatra from Alluru to Bitragunta for rallying public support.

Addressing a public meeting on Friday, both leaders said they would support anyone, but Pratap Kumar Reddy for the Kavali ticket. “We and our followers feel ostracised in the YSRC. Now that Vonteru Venugopal Reddy has also resigned, one of us will contest from Kavali.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC Vishnuvardhan Reddy Venugopal Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp