In a major setback to YSRC, two leaders resign

By Express News Service

NELLORE: In a major setback to YSRC in the district, prominent leaders and former legislators of Kavali constituency Katamreddy Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Vonteru Venugopal Reddy have resigned from the party.

It may be recalled that former MLA Vishnuvardhan Reddy shifted his allegiance from the Congress to the YSRC and is keen to contest from Kavali constituency.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy has many supporters in Allur, Bogole and Kavali rural mandal and wields influence among the farming community. In 2014, though he evinced interest in contesting from the constituency, YSRC leaders persuaded him to support Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy for the ticket and assured that he would be given a chance next time. So, he has been anticipating a ticket this time round.

However as the elections draw near, he feels that his chances of getting the ticket fro the party high command are slim. When Vishnuvardhan Reddy met YSRC chief Jagan in Idupulapaya and sought to contest Kavali, he was instead asked to back Pratap Kumar Reddy in exchange to consider his candidature for an MLC seat. Deciding to resign from the party, he announced that he was determined to contest from Kavali segment at all costs. He along with another former legislator Vonteru Venugopal Reddy organised a padayatra from Alluru to Bitragunta for rallying public support.

Addressing a public meeting on Friday, both leaders said they would support anyone, but Pratap Kumar Reddy for the Kavali ticket. “We and our followers feel ostracised in the YSRC. Now that Vonteru Venugopal Reddy has also resigned, one of us will contest from Kavali.”