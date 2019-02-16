MoU inked between Malaxmi Group, FIndia to foster start-ups in Andhra

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Malaxmi Property Ventures Pvt Ltd (MPVPL) signed a pact with Helsinki-based Findia Development OY in Vijayawada on Friday.

VIJAYAWADA: Malaxmi Property Ventures Pvt Ltd (MPVPL) signed a pact with Helsinki-based Findia Development OY in Vijayawada on Friday.With an aim to foster education and start-ups in the State, the companies have taken up the initiative to establish centres of excellence in collaboration with the Finland-based Fun Academy, an incubation centre for start-ups in collaboration with FIndia and Malaxmi Group’s

The Sedibus. Also, a campus of FIndia’s AI Entrepreneurship University will be established in Amaravati, and will be later extended to other parts of India. “Peter Vesterbacka has founded FIndia with a mission to build a one of its kind ecosystem that provides education that can unlock academic and innovation potential of India. We are extremely happy to be a part of such an initiative,” said Sandeep Mandava, CEO, Malaxmi Property ventures.

“Establishing an incubation centre with FIndia will propel our efforts to foster an ecosystem of start-ups in Amaravati and the State,” said Deepa Balasubramanian, CEO, The Sedibus.

