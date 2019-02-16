Opposition parties stage ‘Save Sattenapalli’ stir

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Leaders and activists of YSRC, Jana Sena, CPI, CPM and others staged ‘Save Sattenapalli’ protest at Sattenapalli in Guntur district on Friday. However, the police foiled the attempt to stage a protest by senior leaders and activists at Taluka centre and arrested them and shifted them to different police stations.

The protesters alleged that Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao and his son Sivaram allegedly amassed wealth by “forcibly collecting money from the public”. Objecting to the dharna, the police removed the tent claiming that no permission was taken to stage a protest.

YSRC State official spokesperson Ambati Rambabu, Jana Sena coordinator Baira Deelip, CPI Sattenapalli Assembly segment secretary Nariseti Venugopal, CPM leader Gadde Chalamaiah and party activists staged a protest.