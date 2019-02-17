Adopt friendly policing methods: Ongole DGP to officials

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: DGP RP Thakur has said that their aim is to ensure zero crime and urged the police to adopt friendly policing methods.

The DGP on Saturday inaugurated Ongole Two Town model police station building, which was constructed at Rs 1.4 crore, and also laid the foundation stone for the construction of 25 modern toilets in various police stations across the district. The modern toilets would be constructed at Rs 73 lakh under Swachh Bharat.

Later, speaking to the media here, he said based on the request of the victim’s family, businessman Chigurupati Jayaram’s murder case was transferred to Telangana police as the murder took place in Hyderabad. He also warned of action against the policemen if found guilty of conducting a shoddy investigation in Angadi Jyothi’s murder case.

Thakur also inaugurated the renovated police Kalyana Mandapam and visitors’ lounge on the SP office premises. He handed over 63 two-wheelers to the police. Guntur IG RK Meena, Prakasam SP Satya Yesubabu and MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao were present.