Brass fencing at Pushkarini begins

TIRUPATI: Finally, construction of a brass compound around the sacred Pushkarini is all set to become a reality with the Engineering department grounding the works on Friday.The project proposed to be taken up at a cost of `5 crore was conceived a decade ago. Once completed, the brass compound can help another 5,000 pilgrims have a glimpse of the Lord while riding His ‘vahanams’.

Speaking to Express, Tirumala JEO K S Srinivasa Raju said that the fencing work would provide good space as in the Four Mada Streets, for devotees to sit on both sides during the processions to have closer glimpse of the Lord. “The initiative will provide ample space at the main side of the temple,” the Tirumala JEO said.

The brass fence at Pushkarini was proposed as part of the beautification works around the temple. The proposal was first made in 2007 and in 2009 the then Board decided to take up the work. But, no one attended the tender process. Two months ago, the present Trust Board reviewed the decision and decided to go ahead with the construction.According to the decision taken in 2009, the estimated cost of construction f the brass fence was `4 crore and now it has escalated to `5 crore.