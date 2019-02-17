Jagan Mohan Reddy calls BCs 'backbone class', promises many schemes for their welfare

By PTI

ELURU: Describing BCs as the Backbone Class and not backward classes, YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Sunday promised a slew of welfare measures, including an annual budgetary provision of Rs 15,000 crore, for them if his party was voted to power in Andhra Pradesh in the coming assembly elections.

He also assured to implement a scheme "YSR Cheyuta" under which a one-time monetary grant of Rs 75,000 would be given to BC women above the age of 45.

Addressing a mammoth meeting BC Garjana (BC roar) here, Reddy promised to introduce a statutory BC sub-plan with a budgetary provision of Rs 15,000 crore per annum for the welfare of the backward classes.

"Actually, BCs are not backward castes. They are the guardians of our country's glorious culture. They are the backbone class (of the nation)", he said. "In 2014, Chandrababu Naidu made 119 promises to the BCs. He promised to allot Rs 10,000 crore per annum for the communities welfare but did not fulfil a single promise", the leader of opposition in the state assembly alleged.

He accused Naidu of using BCs merely as a vote bank and leaving them in the lurch post-elections.

Protecting the interests of the BCs is not even a last priority for Chandrababu, he added.

The YSRC, if voted to power, would constitute separate corporations for the uplift of all the 139 backward communities, Reddy said.