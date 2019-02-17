Jyothi murder case: Four Andhra police teams to probe

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Four police teams have been formed to nab the accused in Jyothi murder case. DSP K Harirajendra Babu said the teams have started collecting and verifying call records and contents shared on social media of the assailants, and CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, top police officials of the district have interrogated suspect and Jyothi’s friend Ch Srinivas, who was with her when they were attacked in a secluded place in Navuluru on Monday.

After police drew flak from the public for botching up the investigation, senior officials stepped in to investigate the case.

Even the victim’s family on Friday staged a protest demanded action against the culprits, officials involved in the probe and doctors who allegedly failed to conduct a proper postmortem as Jyothi ’s body had to be exhumed.