One YSRC activist arrested for objectionable post against TDP MLA

The police arrested YSRC activist Pavan Reddy for posting on social media that MLA Srinivasa Rao will join the party during YSRC’s ‘BC Garjana’ at Eluru on February 17.

By Express News Service

Sattenapalli DSP V Kalesha Vali Rao said the police arrested Pavan Reddy based on the complaint of TDP MLA of Gurajala Srinivasa Rao.

Guntur rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu counselled TDP and YSRC activists and warned them that the police will take stern action if anyone created tension.

He told the leaders and cadre to maintain peace.  Meanwhile, YSRC Gurajala in-charge Kasu Mahesh Reddy, denied that no post was uploaded on the social media as was complained by the TDP MLA.

