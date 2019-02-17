Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ratha Mandapam all set to be reconstructed

Agama advisors NAK Sunderavadanachrayulu, A Venugopala Deekshitulu, NV Mohanarangacharyulu, AT Anantasayana Deekshitulu and  PSSR Jagannadhacharyulu took part in the meeting.

Published: 17th February 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The glory of Four Mada Streets is all set to be restored as the ‘Ratha Mandapam’ in front of the main temple is going to be reconstructed. The decision was taken at the Vaikhanasa Agama Advisory meeting held at Annamaiah Bhavan at Tirumala on Saturday.

They advised the TTD to construct Ratha Mandapam and  publish a book on the entire process which includes performance of Ashtabandhanam at Srivari temple so that it will act as a guide to other temples in the future.

They thanked TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal and Tirumala JEO  K S Sreenivasa Raju for successfully conducting Ashtabandhana Balalaya Mahasamprokshanam in August last.  They made some suggestions to the TTD mandarins at the meeting.

Since Marichi Vimanarchana Kalpam, the guide to all rituals is in Devanagari script, it is to be translated into Telugu, they advised and passed a resolution over it.

The Agama Advisory committee also finalised the ‘muhurath’ for Ashtabandhana Balalaya Maha Samprokshanam for Sri Varaha Swamy Temple from April 22  to April 27, said OSD P Seshadri. Bokkasam in-charge Gururaja Rao was also present.

