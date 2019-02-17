Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stage set for two-day Kondaveedu Heritage and Culture festival from today

Stage is set for the grand inauguration of Kondaveedu Heritage and Cultural festival on the Kondaveedu Fort hilltop on Sunday.

Artistes perform during ‘Sobha Yatra’ as part of the Kondaveedu festival at Phirangipuram in Guntur district on Saturday; (R) an aerial view of the recently developed ghat road leading to Kondaveedu Fort. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Stage is set for the grand inauguration of Kondaveedu Heritage and Cultural festival on the Kondaveedu Fort hilltop on Sunday. The ancient site was neglected for decades and no works to preserve its heritage were taken up.

Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee has worked hard for the fort’s development into a tourist spot by taking the issue to the notice of the State government on several occasions.

The fort in Kondaveedu village of Chilakaluripet Assembly segment is 30 km away from Guntur.

The village is 7 km away from Phirangipuram between Guntur-Narasaraopet road. Train facility to the spot is available from Guntur.

Earlier, the hilltop had no direct connectivity. After sustained efforts by the government, a ghat road was constructed right up to the hilltop. The ghat road was recently completed, allowing the public to visit the fort.

Kondaveedu Fort was built by Anapotha Reddy, eldest son of Prolaya Vema Reddy between 1323 AD and 1325 AD, and later developed by Ana Venkata Reddy and Prolaya Vema Reddy. After the capture of Prataparudra (Rudradeva II) of Kakatiya dynasty by Mohammed bin Tughluq in 1323 AD, his subordinate Prolaya Vema Reddy became independent and shifted his capital from Addanki to Kondaveedu.  

This historical fort has around 21 stupas, many temples, residential structures, pillared halls and two magnificent entry gates — Kolepalli Darwaza and Nadella Darwaza.

Naidu to attend event tomorrow

Civil Supplies Minister P Pulla Rao flagged off Shobha Yatra, as part of the Kondaveedu Ustavalu, in Guntur on Saturday. Students in large numbers took part in the rally in which numerous artistes also performed. Pulla Rao said CM would take part in the hill festival on Monday.

Chopper ride, paragliding to welcome people

  • APSRTC to ply 60 buses from Guntur, Chilakaluripet and Kodaveedu.

  • Tourists have to park their personal vehicles and board APSRTC buses to reach the hilltop.

  • Rs 3 crore sanctioned for organising traditional and cultural programmes during the festival.

  • Helicopter ride, paragliding, hot balloons, trekking and food courts are some of the attractions. 

  • Dance and music shows reflecting the heritage and culture of Kondaveedu dynasty to be showcased. 

  • The programmes will continue from 10 am to 10 pm on two days.

