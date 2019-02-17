TDP leader Errigela Rampulla Reddy joins YSRC

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: TDP’s former in-charge of Allagadda Assembly constituency Errigela Rampulla Reddy joined the YSRC on Saturday.

Rampulla Reddy, along with his brothers and followers, joined the YSRC in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The reason for Reddy’s exit is said to be the growing animosity between the supporters of the Errigela family and Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and her followers.

He said that the State can register progress only if the YSRC came to power.