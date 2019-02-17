YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘BC declaration’ on Sunday

By Express News Service

ELURU: YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will announce the party’s BC Declaration for the development of Backward Classes, who constitute 52 per cent of the State’s population, at the ‘BC Garjana’ meeting to be held in Eluru on Sunday.

The declaration will be made at a large gathering of BCs, to be mobilised from all the 13 districts of the State. The meeting will be held at Helapuri City, close to CRR Engineering College in Eluru and the arena is named after 18th-century social reformer Mahatma Jyothirao Phule.

Last year, Jagan convened a BC study committee to understand the grievances of the members of the community. YSRC BC cell president Janga Krishnamurthy was the chairperson of the study committee. The committee, with the help of 164 BC leaders and organisations, studied the community’s current situation, identified their grievances and submitted a comprehensive report to Jagan.

The committee report findings, along with the issues faced by the community as identified by Jagan during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, were incorporated in the BC Declaration.

Along with promises of Navaratnalu, many others such as setting up of corporations for all sub-castes within the BC community, prioritising the representation of BCs in the Assembly, giving financial aid etc would be part of the BC Declaration.