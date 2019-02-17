Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘BC declaration’ on Sunday

The declaration will be made  at a large gathering of BCs, to be mobilised from all the 13 districts of the State.

Published: 17th February 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

JaganYatra

YSRC chief Jaganmohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ELURU: YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will announce the party’s BC Declaration for the development of Backward Classes, who constitute 52 per cent of the State’s population, at the ‘BC Garjana’ meeting to be held in Eluru on Sunday.

The declaration will be made at a large gathering of BCs, to be mobilised from all the 13 districts of the State. The meeting will be held at Helapuri City, close to CRR Engineering College in Eluru and the arena is named after 18th-century social reformer Mahatma Jyothirao Phule.

Last year, Jagan convened a BC study committee to understand the grievances of the members of the community. YSRC BC cell president Janga Krishnamurthy was the chairperson of the study committee. The committee, with the help of 164 BC leaders and organisations, studied the community’s current situation, identified their grievances and submitted a comprehensive report to Jagan.

The committee report findings, along with the issues faced by the community as identified by Jagan during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, were incorporated in the BC Declaration. 

Along with promises of Navaratnalu, many others such as setting up of corporations for all sub-castes within the BC community, prioritising the representation of BCs in the Assembly, giving financial aid etc would be part of the BC Declaration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp