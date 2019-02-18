Two-day foundation day celebrations of RINL begin with T20 match

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The two-day foundation day celebrations of RINL, corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), got under way with a friendly T20 cricket match between DRM, Waltair Division XI and beat CMD, RINL XI at Col. CK Nayudu Ukku Stadium here on Sunday.

DRM, Waltair, XI beat CMD RINL XI by five wickets. Put into bat by opponents, CMD, RINL XI scored 129 for 1 in 20 overs. Asish Kumar Gaur scored 45 n.o. for CMD, RINL XI. In reply, DRM, Waltair XI scored 131 for 5 in 18.1 overs. Siva Harsh scored an enterprising 52 n.o.

DRM, Waltair division M.S. Mathur and CMD, RINL P K Rath distributed prizes. RINL directors P Ray Chaudhury, Kishore Chandra Das, and VV Venugopala Rao, executive directors OR Ramani, KK Ghosh, R. Nagarajan, and J. Srinivasa Rao, DGM marketing Satyanandam, HoD (sports) of RINL MS Kumar, senior divisional operations manager NN Singh, and RPF commissioner Sri Srivastava participated.

Special prizes were awarded to Aasish Kumar Gaur (best batsman), Rahul (best bowler) Siva Harsha (Man of the Match). Later in the evening, the RINL CMD inaugurated Steel Exhibition organised to mark the foundation day. Various stalls were put up on the occasion of formation day in Ukkunagaram. Several stalls were set up by Ukkunagaram Schools, Safety Engineering Department, Environment Management Department and Fire Wing of CISF highlighting the safety, environment initiatives and fire safety gadgets etc., at Trishna grounds. Directors P Raychaudhury, KC Das, VV Venugopal Rao, and senior officials were present.

Special prizes

Special prizes were awarded to Aasish Kumar Gaur (best batsman), Rahul (best bowler) Siva Harsha (Man of the Match). The RINL CMD inaugurated Steel Exhibition organised to mark the foundation day. Various stalls were put up on the occasion of formation day in Ukkunagaram