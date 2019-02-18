40k footfall likely at Kondaveedu fest

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Kondaveedu hill festival kicked off with great fervour on the historical fort premises in Yadlapadu mandal on Sunday. People in large numbers who attended the event were enthralled by the arrangements, and cultural and sporting activities organised on the first day of the two-day event.

Jointly inaugurated by Ministers N Chinarajappa, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and P Pulla Rao, and AP Women’s Commission chairperson N Rajakumari, the festival is expected to be attended by around 40,000 people. Visitors witnessed boxing, volleyball and kho-kho contests at the event, where Kondaveedu Charitra and Vemana Padya Ratnavali books were also released.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Chinarajappa stressed the need for every person of the State to know the rich history of Kondaveedu Fort. “The festival is very important as people visiting the fort during the event will gain knowledge on Andhra’s heritage and history.”

Minister Chandramohan Reddy said the 5.1-km-long ghat road leading to the fort was built on the lines of the Tirumala-Tirupati ghat road, adding the State government was working to ensure that the fort became an international hub for tourism in the near future.

“Around 20,000 people, for whom all necessary arrangements are in place, are expected to take part in the event on each day,” Pulla Rao said.