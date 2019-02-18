680-tonne column shifted to HPCL refinery from HSL

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A gigantic task of transporting a 680 metric tonne crude distillation column from the Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) to the HPCL refinery at Malkapuram was successfully accomplished on Sunday.

The column to be used in the HPCL’s 9 million tonne expansion project was built by L&T Heavy Engineering Division at Hazira in Gujarat and brought to Vizag on a barge. Logistics major Lift & Shift India Pvt Ltd was roped in to ferry the gigantic crude and vacuum columns.

Two self-propelled trailers of 32 axles each were used for transporting the 76 metre long and 6.5 metre high column.

After careful planning for the last six months involving HSL, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, police and other departments concerned, the gigantic exercise was taken up.

L&T and Lift and Shift authorities have strengthened the internal roads of shipyard and the refinery and also Vizag roads for transporting the heavy columns. To facilitate the smooth shifting of the column, the entire median from the shipyard to Malkapuram was removed by the GVMC.

The HPCL engaged Engineers India Ltd as primary project consultant and the entire exercise was successfully completed under the guidance of HPCL Executive Director S Raju and EIL Chief General Manager GA Swamy.

As high power trailers were used, a handful of personnel of Lift and Shift ensured the smooth transportation of the huge column, which took nearly four hours. Following the successful transportation of the huge vessel, the vacuum column of the same size is likely to be transported from the shipyard to Malkapuram on February 24 after getting clearance from the traffic police.

Traffic diversion

Police made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth transport of the column from the shipyard to Malkapuram via Scindia Junction, ESI Hospital and Nausena Baugh. They imposed traffic restrictions between Convent Junction and New Gajuwaka from 5 to 11 am to facilitate the smooth passage of trailers carrying the gigantic column

Dimensions

680 mt - Weight

76 mtrs - Length

6.5 mtrs - Height

Two self-propelled trailers with 32 axles each

Manufacturer

L&T HE division at Hazira in Gujarat