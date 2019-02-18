Home States Andhra Pradesh

680-tonne column shifted to HPCL refinery from HSL

Two self-propelled trailers of 32 axles each were used for transporting the 76 metre long and 6.5 metre high column.

Published: 18th February 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

A 680 metric tonne crude distillation column being shifted from the Hindustan Shipyard Ltd to the HPCL refinery at Malkapuram on Sunday I Express

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A gigantic task of transporting a 680 metric tonne crude distillation column from the Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) to the HPCL refinery at Malkapuram was successfully accomplished on Sunday.

The column to be used in the HPCL’s 9 million tonne expansion project was built by L&T Heavy Engineering  Division at Hazira in Gujarat and brought to Vizag on a barge. Logistics major Lift & Shift India Pvt Ltd was roped in to ferry the gigantic crude and vacuum columns.

Two self-propelled trailers of 32 axles each were used for transporting the 76 metre long and 6.5 metre high column.

After careful planning for the last six months involving HSL, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, police and other departments concerned, the gigantic exercise was taken up.
L&T and Lift and Shift authorities have strengthened the internal roads of shipyard and the refinery and also Vizag roads for transporting the heavy columns. To facilitate the smooth shifting of the column, the entire median from the shipyard to Malkapuram was removed by the GVMC.

The HPCL engaged Engineers India Ltd as primary project consultant and the entire exercise was successfully completed under the guidance of HPCL Executive Director S Raju and EIL Chief General Manager GA Swamy.

As high power trailers were used, a handful of personnel of Lift and Shift ensured the smooth transportation of the huge column, which took nearly four hours. Following the successful transportation of the huge vessel, the vacuum column of the same size is likely to be transported from the shipyard to Malkapuram on February 24 after getting clearance from the traffic police.

Traffic diversion

Police made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth transport of the column from the shipyard to Malkapuram via Scindia Junction, ESI Hospital and Nausena Baugh. They imposed traffic restrictions between Convent Junction and New Gajuwaka from 5 to 11 am to facilitate the smooth passage of trailers carrying the gigantic column

Dimensions

  • 680 mt - Weight
  • 76 mtrs - Length
  • 6.5 mtrs - Height
  • Two self-propelled trailers with 32 axles each

Manufacturer

L&T HE division at Hazira in Gujarat

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HPCL refinery Hindustan Shipyard Ltd

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp