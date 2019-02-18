Jagan promises Rs 15000 crore every year for BC welfare

By Express News Service

ELURU: YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday vowed to make BCs in the State ‘Backbone Classes’ of the nation.

In a bid to woo the BCs, who constitute majority of the population in the State and a traditional vote bank of the ruling TDP, the YSRC leader said if he was voted to power in the coming elections he would spend Rs 15,000 crore every year for their welfare.

Unveiling the party’s BC Declaration at a well-attended gathering at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule arena in Eluru, Jagan Mohan Reddy promised a slew of sops, including free education and financial aid to students to meet their expenses and also to mothers for sending their children to schools.Jagan took a swipe at the ‘failure’ of the four-and-half-year rule of Chandrababu Naidu government in implementing his 119 promises made to the BCs in the last elections.

The State government would bear the entire expenditure of BC students if they decide to pursue medicine, engineering or any other course. “To meet hostel, mess and other expenses, a student needs Rs 15,000 a year. I will extend a financial assistance of Rs 20,000 per year to each student,’’ Jagan said.

In addition to this, the Opposition Leader promised to give Rs 15,000 each to families for sending their children to school. “You just send your children to school, I will extend an assistance of Rs 15,000 a year,’’ the YSRC chief announced.

“Naidu, in his 2014 manifesto, said his government would spend Rs 10,000 crore every year for the welfare of BCs. But, the TDP government has spent only Rs 18,000 crore in five years,’’ Jagan said and added that his party, if voted to power, would spend Rs 15,000 crore every year for the welfare of BCs. He promised to allocate Rs 75,000 crore for the BC welfare in five years.

Accusing the TDP government of failing to give legal sanctity to the BC Sub-Plan, he assured that a legislation to this effect would be made in the very first (Budget) session of the Assembly if voted to power.

Jagan also assured of cleansing Corporations riddled with corruption. “If there are 1,000 eligible people in a village, only five would get the benefit. The beneficiary has to bribe Janmabhoomi committees to get the same,’’ he said and added that he would create 139 Corporations covering all the communities. “These Corporations will get adequate funding and their functioning will be transparent. “Every woman member of a BC community aged between 45 and 60 years, will be handed over Rs 75,000 at their doorstep by a village volunteer under the YSR Cheyuta scheme. This amount will be given in four instalments,’’ he said.

Jagan said he would constitute a BC Commission. “The Commission will look into all issues related to BCs, including the demands of some communities to recognise them as SCs and STs,’’ Jagan said.

He lashed out at Naidu for ‘failing’ to include 31 BC communities in the Centre’s list of OBCs thereby depriving them of reservations. “Naidu was part of the BJP-led NDA government for four years and two of his MPs were in the Union cabinet. What efforts did he put to get these 31 communities in Centre’s OBC list? Did he at least write a letter to the Centre on the issue?’’ he sought to know. Similarly, the YSRC chief said that 32 communities in AP were removed from the BC list in neighbouring Telangana after bifurcation.

“Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited Naidu’s residence, but he did not utter a word about the issue,” he said.

YSRC’s BC Declaration