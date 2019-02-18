TDP blows poll bugle on Jagan’s home turf

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The TDP formally launched its election campaign on Sunday at Pulivendula here, home constituency of YSRC president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

KADAPA: The TDP formally launched its election campaign on Sunday at Pulivendula here, home constituency of YSRC president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.Minister for Marketing C Adinarayana Reddy,  TDP Pulivendula Assembly constituency in-charge S V Satish Kumar Reddy, MLC B Tech Ravi and district TDP president R Srinivasulu Reddy participated in the election campaign. Large number of TDP activists took out a huge rally.  The TDP leaders visited over 200 houses and appealed to the people to elect TDP candidates.  

Talking to the media, the minister said that the Naidu government had provided many facilities to the people of Pulivendula. “By diverting the Krishna water to Pulivendula division, horticulture crop was saved and several tanks were filled. Since the TDP developed the Pulivendula constituency, the party has right to ask voters to elect TDP candidates,” he said. Taking a dig at the YSRCP chief, the minister alleged that Jagan had become inaccessible to the people of the constituency.  

