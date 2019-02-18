Home States Andhra Pradesh

This summer, relax at AC bus shelters in Andhra's Nellore

In order to provide respite to the commuters from the summer heat, Nellore Municipal Corporation is constructing eight air-conditioned bus stops in arterial junctions of the city.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: In order to provide respite to the commuters from the summer heat, Nellore Municipal Corporation is constructing eight air-conditioned bus stops in arterial junctions of the city. Under the Smart City project, each bus shelter is being constructed at a cost of Rs 8.5 lakh. The work on AC bus stop is moving at a brisk pace at Trunk Road.

As many as 40 city buses and 7,000 auto rickshaws ply on city roads. Students, private employees and daily wage labourers from Indukurupeta, Narayanreddypeta, Mypadu Gate, Zakir Hussain Nagar, Chemudugunta, Buja Buja Nellore, Chandrababu Nagar, Sundaraiah Colony, Kallurupalli Housing Board Colony, Chintareddypalem and Kothur Housing Colony, regularly commute by buses.

The air-conditioned bus stops have facilities such as Wi-Fi, mobile charging points and baby feeding rooms. “Construction of AC bus shelter at Trunk Road is nearing completion. Work on AC bus shelters in other places will be completed soon,” said a senior NMC official.

Havens on the go

In a couple of months from now, Nellore to have eight air-conditioned bus shelters
The bus shelters, which are being designed to meet international standards, would have information hub, a kiosk and passenger amenities with side entry. Each bus shelter will have an automatic ticket vending machine. The bus shelters would be constructed on the left side of the kerb of the dedicated corridor
The air-conditioned bus shelters will serve as little islands of tranquillity amid the din of city roads
More than sheltering commuters, they will serve as brief sojourn for people on the go, for checking mails, charging their mobiles etc

