Women chant Vedas for 2 hrs, bag 5 world records

After completion of chanting of Vedas, they recited Namakam and Chamakam 11 times before the Rudrabhisekham.

Published: 18th February 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Women including several pregnant women chanting Vedas as part of Maha Rudrabhishekham in Srikakulam | express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: As many as 121 ladies, including pregnant women, chanted vedas and mantras for more than two hours without break as part of the Maha Rudrabhiskeham conducted at Town Hall ground in Srikakulam on Sunday evening.

The record-breaking event has bagged as many as 5 world records including Wonder Book of Records (International), Genius Book of Records, Bharat World Records, The Indian Book of Records (International) and Golden Star World Records Forum on the stage.

In an attempt to prove that the women chanting Vedas and preventing them from entering temples based on biological factors is wrong,  Perambaduru Suribabu, led Sundara Satsangam organisation, conducted the Maha Rudrabhisekham.  Moreover, the devotional programme was launched by two widows to prove that there is nothing wrong with such unfortunate women starting a programme. As many as 121 women irrespective of caste and their biological status like menstruation and pregnancy took part in the Maha Rudrabisekham.

Speaking to TNIE, Sundar Satsangam organisation Srikakulam president Perambaduru Suribabu said that the women who had chanted Vedas during Maha Rudrabhsekham had been trained for five years. “Vedamata Gayatri is the mother of Vedas.  As the mother of Vedas is a lady, what’s wrong if women chants them?” he reasoned. The event was conducted between 6 pm and 8:30 pm. Women devotees chanted four verses from Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda and Atharvanaveda after the widows launched the Maha Rudrabhisekaham by widows. After completion of chanting of Vedas, they recited Namakam and Chamakam 11 times before the Rudrabhisekham.

